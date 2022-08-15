Li Auto And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ shares fell 18.1% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company’s special committee rejected Rio Tinto’s offer worth $2.7 billion for the rest 49% stake in the company.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY fell 17.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. The company recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 7% to $4.76 in pre-market trading. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP shares fell 6.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 28% on Friday.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares declined 6.1% to $92.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. AeroVironment, during June, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Haleon plc HLN declined 4.8% to $6.35 in pre-market trading after rising 6% on Friday.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO dropped 4.6% to $6.39 in pre-market trading. Payoneer Global shares gained 18% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Li Auto Inc. LI fell 4% to $31.21 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
Also check this out: U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.