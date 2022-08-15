Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation.
What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy like many other countries," Sun Weidong, China's representative to India, said in a post on the Indian Mission's website.
Weidong said more than 170 countries and international organizations have reaffirmed their commitment to the principle, adding that "the One China principle is the political foundation of the China-India relations."
India follows the "One China" policy and recognizes the government in Beijing only, but it is yet to reaffirm its commitment to its one-China policy publicly amid the controversy.
See Also: China's Xi Jinping Plans To Meet With Biden In First Foreign Trip In Nearly 3 Years: WSJ
This came after the PM Narendra Modi-led Indian government on Friday indirectly called upon China not to alter the "status quo" around Taiwan and cautioned that the current situation should not lead to any "unilateral action."
India's external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi refrained from spelling out the country's clear position on the 'One China' policy but said, "like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments. We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions, and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region."
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.