Tesla AI Day 2 Is Coming: Here's How Much $1000 Invested In The Stock At The Time Of Previous Iteration Is Worth Now

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the automaker’s second “AI Day” will be held on Sept. 30. Musk said on Twitter recently that he wants to take Tesla beyond just electric vehicles with "deep [artificial intelligence or AI] activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Before There Was Second, There Was First: At the first AI Day on Aug. 19, 2021, Musk revealed that Tesla was building a 5'8" tall 125 lbs humanoid robot dubbed “Optimus.” At the time, the company also showcased its custom chip called “D1” and touched on solving computer vision to achieve full-self driving.

The Investment: Had an investor — impressed by the presentation from Musk — decided to put in $1,000 into Tesla stock on the day the first AI Day was held, here’s how much they’d have as of Monday when the shares closed at $927.96.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Units/Shares Now Percentage Change Tesla Inc (TSLA) Aug. 19, 2021 $1000 $673.47 1.48 $1377.88 37.79%

The Takeaway: The hypothetical investor would have transformed the $1,000 into $1377.88, a gain of nearly 37.79%. This is despite the fact that Tesla’s shares have declined 12.2% since 2022 began.

Read Next: Tesla Loses Key AI Executive: How Elon Musk Reacted