EXCLUSIVE: 'Creator-Economy' Vocal App Comes to iOS, Enabling Wider Token Economics For Brands

Creatd Inc CRTD has announced the release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS to the general public.
What Happened: New app-exclusive features will allow users to discover curated stories quickly, widen content distribution and open up new monetization opportunities for creators.
The app leverages Vocal's existing "Subscribe" feature to enable enhanced content discovery with an emphasis on reader preferences.
As part of the app's product roadmap, users can access future premium resources and features, such as Vocal Coins – a new payment system within Vocal, which is part of the company's broader token economics initiative.
Why It Is Important: App users will benefit from quick and easy access to a custom in-app "Library" highlighting the stories and creators they have previously subscribed to, fostering a more personalized and highly-curated reader experience.
"The future is in tokenization, and the launch of the app is a major milestone in our pursuit of building a more democratized creator economy. We firmly believe that Vocal Coin and other new token features will have a significant impact in empowering creators to better connect with fans on their terms and fully own their audience," the company's President told Benzinga.
Price Action: CRTD shares are down 0.97% to $0.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.