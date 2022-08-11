EXCLUSIVE: 'Creator-Economy' Vocal App Comes to iOS, Enabling Wider Token Economics For Brands

Creatd Inc CRTD has announced the release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS to the general public.

What Happened: New app-exclusive features will allow users to discover curated stories quickly, widen content distribution and open up new monetization opportunities for creators.

The app leverages Vocal's existing "Subscribe" feature to enable enhanced content discovery with an emphasis on reader preferences.

As part of the app's product roadmap, users can access future premium resources and features, such as Vocal Coins – a new payment system within Vocal, which is part of the company's broader token economics initiative.

Why It Is Important: App users will benefit from quick and easy access to a custom in-app "Library" highlighting the stories and creators they have previously subscribed to, fostering a more personalized and highly-curated reader experience.

"The future is in tokenization, and the launch of the app is a major milestone in our pursuit of building a more democratized creator economy. We firmly believe that Vocal Coin and other new token features will have a significant impact in empowering creators to better connect with fans on their terms and fully own their audience," the company's President told Benzinga.

Price Action: CRTD shares are down 0.97% to $0.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.