Disney, Inotiv, Warby Parker And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

- Absci Corporation ABSI jumped 38.8% to $5.83 after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- Veru Inc VERU shares gained 30.5% to $15.36 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 28.6% to $20.81 following Q2 results.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS jumped 27.5% to $11.68. AST SpaceMobile recently announced that its test satellite has arrived at the launch location for its upcoming planned launch.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA shares rose 26.4% to $3.8410 after posting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV jumped 25.8% to $26.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND gained 24% to $2.6450 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- SunOpta Inc. STKL gained 22.2% to $10.91. SunOpta raised its FY22 revenue guidance.
- Arhaus, Inc. ARHS jumped 21.8% to $7.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX jumped 19.6% to $10.24. Quanterix Director Paul Meister reported the purchase of 234,304 shares at an average price of $8.53 per share in Form 4 filing.
- Warby Parker Inc. WRBY gained 19.5% to $16.94 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP gained 18.4% to $14.96.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA jumped 18.3% to $3.7050 after Synlogic announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB jumped 18.1% to $9.08.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY gained 17.6% to $7.87.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 17.4% to $11.08.
- VIZIO Holding Corp. VZIO jumped 17.2% to $12.24 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year and issued Q3 guidance.
- BRC Inc. BRCC gained 14.8% to $9.90 following Q2 results.
- STAAR Surgical Company STAA jumped 14.3% to $99.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT gained 13.6% to $120.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. Also, the company announced a 1.5 million share buyback.
- Noah Holdings Limited NOAH gained 13.3% to $18.88.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR rose 13.2% to $4.79. Archer Aviation said it received $10 million pre-delivery payment from United Airlines for 100 eVTOL Aircraft.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT gained 13% to $3.0602 after the company reported 30.7% year-over-year revenue growth.
- WalkMe Ltd. WKME jumped 12.4% to $12.62 following Q2 results.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL jumped 11.3% to $42.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Aegon N.V. AEG rose 8.8% to $5.05 after the company increased its projections for operating capital generation and free cashflow.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 8.3% to $47.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 6.1% to $119.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG rose 3.3% to $20.42 after the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12.5% year-over-year to $5.04 billion, +27% on a constant currency basis.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
