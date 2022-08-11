Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies

Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy.
Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts' worries. The bank said the downturn could possibly even turn into an economic crisis like “the one that occurred after the financial crisis in 2009.”
Gas rationing would “probably be inevitable,” it added.
See Also: Ukraine National Anthem Echoes In India As Grandmaster Anna Ushenina Bags Gold: 'Not Very Clear If I Will Be Able To Go Back Home'
“Well . . . yes. Courtesy of Vladimir Putin, most Germans have just learnt from the evening news what a gas turbine looks like: sort of like a rocket engine, and a lot larger (and heavier) than German chancellor Olaf Scholz,” Constanze Stelzenmüller, who is a Fritz Stern Chair at the Brookings Institution wrote in an opinion piece for the Financial Times.
How The Natural-Gas Squeeze And Energy Inflation Unfolded In Germany
The woes especially started a month back when Russia's state-owned gas supplier Gazprom (OTC: OGZPY) said it had sent its Siemens-made piece of machinery to Canada for maintenance. However, Canada refused to send it back amid the Ukraine sanctions. Following this, Vladimir Putin’s country stopped gas supplies to Berlin.
On request of Germany, when Ottawa returned the turbine, Russia started the gas supplies back up to 40% and then throttled it back down to a fifth of the pipeline’s capacity — making the gas prices jump as much as 20%.
‘Hard Times Lie Ahead’
According to Stelzenmüller, “Putin, of course, is not bluffing. His message to Berlin is simple: "turn on Nord Stream 2, or your economy gets it.”
“Putin is waging war not just against Ukraine but against the west. And Germany is the fulcrum where he must apply maximum force to break up Europe and the alliance,” she said.
“Hard times lie ahead. So be it,” she added.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.