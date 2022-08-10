5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

GrafTech International EAF - P/E: 3.43 P & F Industries PFIN - P/E: 8.73 JELD-WEN Holding JELD - P/E: 9.58 GEE Group JOB - P/E: 1.95 USD Partners USDP - P/E: 7.54

GrafTech International has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.44, which has decreased by 8.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.51%, which has increased by 0.14% from 0.37% in the previous quarter.

P & F Industries has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.19, which has decreased by 165.52% compared to Q4, which was 0.29. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.75%, which has decreased by 0.26% from last quarter's yield of 3.01%.

JELD-WEN Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.57, which has increased by 256.25% compared to Q1, which was 0.16. GEE Group has been featured as a value stock. GEE Group's Q2 EPS sits at $0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, USD Partners reported earnings per share at $0.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.59%, which has increased by 1.64% from 7.95% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.