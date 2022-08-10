Investors Pull Record Amount Of Funds From Commodity ETPs Asset In July As They Look Past Russia-Ukraine War

Investors pulled a record $11.2 billion globally from commodity exchange-traded products (ETP) in July, marking a third consecutive month of outflows, the Financial Times reported citing data from BlackRock Inc BLK. The outflows in July have surpassed the combined outflow of May and June that stood at $9.7 billion.
Price Movement: The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined nearly 20% from its highs on June 9 but has recovered slightly since then, the report stated.
Also Read: Dollar Gains Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Says Euro Parity Could Be Tested Again
Why Are Prices Falling: The commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war had pushed up commodity prices earlier this year but fears of recession led by aggressive rate hikes by central banks around the world sparked concerns over demand. This had led to softening of commodity prices since June.
Expert Take: Bob Minter, director of exchange-traded fund strategy at abrdn, an asset manager, told the Financial Times the outflows were an indication that investors tend to suffer from “recency bias.”
“The energy transition was going to be a driver for commodity price increases because there was likely to be a shortage of the commodities needed to create the transition,” he said.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.