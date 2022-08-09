Putin Forces' Weapons Used In Ukraine Invasion Featured Hundreds Of Parts Made In US, Europe, Research Says

Vladimir Putin's Russia acquired critical technology from companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for invading Ukraine, according to a new report.
What Happened: The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defense think tank, in a research report said that more than 450 foreign-made components had been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine.
It noted that, since the start of the war in February, the Ukrainian military has captured or recovered intact or partially damaged Russian weapons from the battlefield. On disassembling, 27 of these military weapons, ranging from cruise missiles to air defense systems, were found to rely predominantly on foreign components obtained from other parts of the world.
The defense think tank RUSI found that U.S.-based companies manufactured about two-thirds of the components of the military weapons. According to the report, products manufactured by U.S.-based Analog Devices and Texas Instruments accounted for nearly a quarter of all the Western components in the weapons, while other components came from companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
"Russian weapons that are critically dependent upon Western electronics have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians," Jack Watling, a land warfare specialist at RUSI and one of the report's co-authors, said.
