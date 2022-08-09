Novavax, Upstart Holdings And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 30.7% to $39.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the year.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR shares fell 29.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat second quarter financial results and announced an update to a strategic review.
- Trex Company, Inc. TREX fell 13.7% to $55.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 12.6% to $22.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 12.4% to $11.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 sales guidance.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc UPST fell 12% to $28.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Allbirds, Inc. BIRD fell 10.6% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 9% to $106.53 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Monday.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 7.3% to $19.41 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX shares declined 6.3% to $13.31 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently lifted a partial clinical hold on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ BCX9930 program.
