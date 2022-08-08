Dogecoin Daily: Price Consolidates As Crypto Sheds Equity Correlation, Key DOGE Building Block Could Make Its Way To Android

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3.1% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE traded higher along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.8% to $1.12 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 3.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin 0.03% 24-hour against Ethereum -0.1% 7-day -2.31% 30-day 1.5% YTD performance -59.2%

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to CoinTrendz data.

The 24-hour DOGE trading volume rose 4.1% to $226.87 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data indicated that $300,110 worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin rose.

The relative strength index of Dogecoin was at 56.75, according to TradingView. If an asset has RSI above 70 it is considered overbought while if it is under 30 it is considered oversold.

Crypto Correlation With Equities May End

Robust nonfarm data revealed on Friday sent Treasury Yields skyrocketing, which in turn depressed stocks but Bitcoin remained firm. “If we were still in a crypto winter, Bitcoin’s typical reaction would have delivered a steeper drop than what happened with U.S. stocks,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

DOGE More Utilitarian Than Cardano

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that Dogecoin has more potential applications than Cardano. “The opportunity for Cardano is greater until DOGE really becomes a platform for applications,” said Cuban.

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing shared a post by Shafil Alam, a programmer who said he got Libdogecoin — a complete implementation of Dogecoin Protocols as a C library — running in the Flutter app. Flutter is an open-source software development kit geared towards cross-platform mobile app development. Alam said “Android is next” in his post.

Got #libdogecoin running in a Flutter app! (android is next) pic.twitter.com/VQUJLpOy4P — Shafil Alam (@alamshafil) August 7, 2022

Earlier, Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin said after many “late/sleepless” nights and “false launch” libdogecoin v0.1 was now available.

So after several months, many late/sleepless nights, and one false launch, #libdogecoin v0.1 is now ready play with right here:https://t.co/hcYXnt8UJX



Huge props to the rest of our small lib team, @KBluezr and Jackie (github: jaxlotl) , for the insane effort.



More to come. — Michi Lumin (@michilumin) August 5, 2022

