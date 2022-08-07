ñol

This Dogecoin Scam Making Rounds On Twitter

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 7, 2022 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The scammers are asking Dogecoin followers to set up suspicious crypto wallets.
  • Dogecoin's Twitter account requested people avoid fake accounts that pretend to be their technology support.

The official Twitter account of Dogecoin DOGE/USD announced on Saturday that it had been exposed to a new scam and warned followers about the scheme to steal their funds. 

The official account requested people avoid communication that pretends to be a technology support account or team from Dogecoin

They mentioned that no such Dogecoin support Twitter account exists except @Dogecoin. 

It also mentioned that the Dogecoin account would never ask people to share personal account details. 

According to reports, the scammers are contacting Dogecoin followers on Twitter and asking them to set up suspicious crypto wallets to steal money from them. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future

Last month, the Dogecoin community issued a stern warning against following any third-party crypto projects which claimed to be from the Dogecoin affiliate. 

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.0692, 0.4% up in the last 24 hours and 2.38% down in the last seven days.

