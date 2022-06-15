Dogecoin (DOGE) Gears Up To Launch Major Project

Dogecoin DOGE/USD developer Michi Lumin said Tuesday that a project that encompasses building blocks for projects based on the meme coin may be launched soon.

What Happened: Lumin shared an update on Twitter which indicated that the Libdogecoin v0.1 release is getting closer.

look any day that can be described as 'chefin it up' is a good day. https://t.co/our8xxJOaE — Michi Lumin (@michilumin) June 14, 2022

Libdogecoin will encompass a “complete implementation’ of Dogecoin protocols as a C library, which will allow anyone to create a Dogecoin-compliant product without having to deal with specifics of cryptocurrency functions, according to the Dogecoin Foundation.

Why It Matters: The Foundation said in its note on Libdogecoin that it would focus on utility through adoption.

“We believe that by taking the core functionality from Dogecoin and making it available as a simple C library with bindings for many languages, we multiply the community’s ability to innovate.”

Dogecoin-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar noted the development and said the release of Libdogecoin would allow for building on Dogecoin “without having to deal with low-level implementation.”

Libdogecoin 0.1, one of the projects on which @michilumin and @KBluezr have been working on, is getting closer to a release.



It will be a library allowing to build for #Doge without having to deal with low level implementation.



Easier integration, easier adoption, more utility! https://t.co/qUZlwZ4STV — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) June 14, 2022

Lumin showcased the Radiodoge backhaul prototype in April, which allows the transfer of DOGE without the use of the internet.

The developer said at the time that radio technology coupled with Starlink’s network was used to make a 150-mile connection. Starlink is headed by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, a well-known DOGE bull.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, Dogecoin traded 5.2% lower at $0.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: New Dogecoin Update Coming In June