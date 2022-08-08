Kim Jong-Un Said To Offer 100,000 'Volunteers' To Vladimir Putin To Fight Ukraine

Kim Jong-un has offered 100,000 North Korean "volunteer" troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the state media.
What Happened: Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko on state-controlled Channel One Russia said, "there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict," the New York Post reported.
The report pointed out that Korotchenko praised the North Korean military's "wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare."
"If North Korea expresses a desire to meet its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should let them," he said.
According to the New York-based Council for Foreign Relations, North Korea's military is the world's fourth largest, with nearly 1.3 million active personnel and a further 600,000 serving as reserve soldiers. However, the defense experts say the isolated nation operates with aging equipment and technology.
This came after Russia's ambassador in Pyongyang said North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine.
Alexander Matsegora said there were "a lot of opportunities" for economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia-controlled Ukraine territories.
