Russian-Ukrainian Tie The Knot In The Indian Himalayas Winning The Heart Of Locals

The Russia-Ukraine war has dragged into the fifth month with no end in sight. In the middle of all this, love continues to transcend borders.

In one such story, a Russian-origin Israeli citizen Sergei Novikov married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in India earlier this week, with Hindu rituals.

Novikov and Bramoka — who have been in a relationship for two years — have been residing in the mountains of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh for about a year.

According to the Times Of India, the marriage — attended by the couple’s friends and family members from abroad — was solemnized on August 2 in a traditional Hindu ceremony with the priest reciting holy mantras.

The bride and groom were all decked up in Indian traditional attire, with the groom donning a kurta pajama, achkan, and sehra, and the bride wearing a lehnga-choli and red embroidered dupatta.

As per the Hindu tradition and rituals, the couple took seven vows while taking seven circumambulations around the sacred fire — and the meaning of the rituals and hymns were translated for them by a translator.

