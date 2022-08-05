Cloudflare, Inc NET clocked 54% revenue growth in Q2 to $234.5 million beating the consensus.
It saw a record addition of 212 large customers in Q2. It also achieved positive operating cash flow.
Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow reiterated Outperform rating and knocked down the price target from $150 to $125. He remained impressed with the Q2 beat despite consensus expectation for a deceleration.
Winslow acknowledged the contribution from the Area 1 acquisition and the updated outlook implying continued strength. He was also impressed by the large deal momentum with Cloudflare adding record ARR customers.
Winslow continued to view Cloudflare as uniquely positioned, given the company’s differentiated serverless architecture, efficient and rapidly expanding global network, cloud-native approach for integrated network, application, and Zero Trust services, and the emerging opportunity and strong positioning in edge computing.
KeyBanc analyst Thomas Blakey reiterated his Overweight rating and $98 PT, citing the revenue beat in the challenging market. He also acknowledged the deterioration of some metrics in Europe.
The outlook remained aligned with his estimates, and he found it prudent amid the current macro. Blakey found the ‘conservative’ 40%+ revenue growth is a testament to the company’s value prop delivering secure, fast, global easy-to-use connectivity at a higher customer ROI.
Blakey continued to view NET as a scarce growth asset targeting large pools of secularly underpinned IT spending, with 2Q results supporting his view.
RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg had an Outperform rating and $62 PT. He appreciated the revenue growth minus deceleration.
Hedberg highlighted the addition of record large customer addition, strong operating cash flow, and revenue guidance above consensus.
Price Action: NET shares traded higher by 24.9% at $73 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.