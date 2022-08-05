US Treasury Yield Remains Inverted After Solid Jobs Number: Will The Economy Tip Into A Recession?

The U.S. Treasury Yield Curve remained inverted as the employment situation report for July was reported, announcing 528,000 jobs added to the economy.
Although unemployment is back to pre-pandemic lows of 3.5%, an inverted yield curve is a leading indicator that the economy is heading for a recession.
On Tuesday, stocks began to trade mixed as the two-year treasury yield was at 3.185%, while the ten-year treasury yield was at 2.84%. The yield curve remains inverted, as inflation concerns continue and the federal reserve policy remains unchanged.
When the short-term yield rises higher than the long-term yields, bond investors expect a long-term decline in interest rates, typically accompanied by a recession.
Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers told MSNBC that in order to prioritize inflation, an unemployment rate of 5% would be neutral. The odds of a recession occurring within the next year or two is higher than 75%.
According to Bloomberg, swap contracts are now indicating a higher probability of a 75 bps rate hike to the Federal Reserve Benchmark, instead of 50 bps.
