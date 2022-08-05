Virgin Galactic Defers Space Tourism Flights: Report

- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc SPCE deferred the beginning of its commercial flights by another three months to the second quarter of 2023, citing delays in work refurbishing its carrier aircraft,
- SPCE had previously pushed back the date from the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year, CNBC reports.
- The company currently has one carrier aircraft, or "mothership," called VMS Eve, which is about 14 years old and is undergoing a protracted refurbishment.
- The jet-powered mothership plays a crucial role in Virgin Galactic's flights by carrying the company's spacecraft up to about 50,000 feet altitude for launch.
- Virgin Galactic reported second-quarter revenue of $357,000, above the consensus. It reported a net loss of (43) cents per share, which missed the consensus loss.
- Earlier, SPCE collaborated with Boeing Co BA to design and manufacture the company's next-generation motherships. The mothership is the company's air launch carrier aircraft, which carries a spaceship to its release altitude.
- Price Action: SPCE shares traded lower by 13.80% at $7.06 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
-
Photo: courtesy of Virgin Galactic
