Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea.
North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
"The United States is expanding and modernizing their missiles and augmenting and supplementing their missile defense system," Cha said.
"But I would argue that North Korea's progress on their programs is moving faster than our modernization of our missile defense systems," he added.
Cha — who also led negotiations with the isolated nation during former President George W. Bush's administration — said Kim's refusal to have a dialogue with the U.S. makes the current situation "not a good one."
North Korea has so far conducted 31 missile tests — it fired 18 rounds of missile tests in 2022 alone.
Kim places a great deal of emphasis on its military. In June, he ordered strengthening the country's defense capabilities at a key meeting where top military officials adopted an "important" action plan for front-line troops.
Meanwhile, North Korea also warned the U.S. that it will "never tolerate" its criticism about the country's nuclear program, calling Washington the "kingpin of nuclear proliferation."
"We will never tolerate any attempt by the U.S. and its servile forces to groundlessly accuse our State and encroach upon our sovereign rights and national interests," North's permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement.
