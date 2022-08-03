AMD, SolarEdge Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

- Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY dipped 21.6% to $26.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP dropped 21.3% to $64.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Knowles Corporation KN fell 19% to $15.45 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $17.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG fell 19% to $295.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH fell 17.1% to $63.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and guided for muted top-line growth in the second half of 2022.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM shares fell 16.9% to $2.7188 after the company issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter. JP Morgan downgraded Hydrofarm from Overweight to Neutral.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 16.6% to $1,400.00.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI dropped 14% to $14.26 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for FY23.
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX fell 13.3% to $75.75. Southwest Gas board concluded its strategic review.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY dropped 13.1% to $49.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM fell 11.8% to $83.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ fell 10.6% to $20.00.
- STERIS plc STE dipped 10.3% to $201.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Mercury General Corporation MCY declined 10% to $35.97 following weak quarterly results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV fell 9.9% to $11.58 after reporting weak Q2 results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 9.6% to $33.12 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Owens & Minor expects sales of $9.8 billion - $10.1 billion (prior view $9.9 billion - $10.3 billion) versus the consensus of $10.15 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. AIZ dipped 9.3% to $155.63 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Service Corporation International SCI fell 9% to $66.99 after reporting Q2 results.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL dipped 8.8% to $222.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO fell 8.7% to $104.46 following H1 2022 results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 3.5% to $95.83. Advanced Micro Devices reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued Q3 sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
