Unity Software Weighs China Unit Spin Off Amid Challenging Sino - US Relations

- Unity Software Inc U sought strategic investors to join it in a business valued at over $1 billion as it looks to spin off its China unit, Reuters reports.
- The talks coincided with strained Sino-U.S. relations, and aggravated sensitivities over technology transfer and data handling across borders, prompting tech firms to reappraise their operations in China.
- Recently, China emphasized the risks to national security inherent in transferring user data overseas, sending shockwaves to companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.
- The U.S. Congress had also pushed a ruling proposing screening investments in rival countries like China to protect U.S. technologies and rebuild critical supply chains.
- At the same time, there is growing interest in expanding game-making software to new technologies like the so-called metaverse.
- With China tightening data handling regulations, Unity believes a spin-off would give the unit more local ownership and autonomy.
- CEO Zhang Junbo has been working on the plan for at least a year.
- However, Unity's share price sank 80% since its November 2021 high amid weakness in U.S. tech stocks and a product missing performance expectations slowed down Junbo's aspirations.
- He had previously shared Unity's plans to hire over a thousand engineers while expanding offices in Beijing and Guangzhou and its main office in Shanghai.
- Price Action: U shares traded higher by 1.22% at $41.46 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
