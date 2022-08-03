"Big Short" investor Michael Burry took a potshot at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, but her visit drew appreciation from Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad.”

What Happened: Burry implied that if a Republican ventured to Taiwan at this time, they would have been labeled “irresponsible.”

Screenshot From Michael Burry's Twitter Post

Burry pointed out that such a person would have been blamed for “complete disregard for the safety of the Taiwanese and indeed the entire world.”

However, Pelosi’s visit earned praise from personal finance author Kiyosaki, who said he respected her for flying to Taiwan, even though he didn't really care about the U.S. House speaker.

“She has been Taiwan's advocate for years."

But he did take a swipe at Joe Biden, saying the U.S. president and his son were "Communist China's" best trading partners.

Why It Matters: Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday amid mounting Sino-American relations. China considers Taiwan as its own territory.

Burry’s tweet also made a veiled reference to “criminal proceedings” against a spouse. It should be noted that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House Speaker is to be arraigned on DUI charges in California on Wednesday morning.

Burry had previously said that Pelosi's purchase of Nividia Corporation's NVDA stock should be illegal.

Benzinga's Take: Taiwan is a major manufacturer of semiconductors and Burry had previously pointed out that Pelosi would be in the know that a key bill centered around chips would make its way through the Senate. Even so, Pelosi is a long-time critic of China and an advocate for democracy in that nation. She's known for unfurling a banner honoring Tiananmen Square protestors who "died for democracy" in 1991.

