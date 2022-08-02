Twitter Users Could Soon See Elon Musk's Monthly Tweet Count: Here's How

Ever wanted to know how many times Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweets in a month? If you answered yes, you could be in luck with a new feature potentially in the works from social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR.
What Happened: A new test from Twitter shows the company listing the number of times a user tweets per month on their profile, as reported by TechCrunch.
“This is part of an ongoing experiment in which we want to learn how providing more context about the frequency of an account’s Tweets can help people make more informed decisions about the accounts they choose to engage with,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
Why It’s Important: Twitter users can see how many tweets have been sent by accounts, but the number counts from the time the account was created and might not be an appropriate gauge of recent activity.
The new tweet counter could be used to show who the most active accounts are on the platform, and will likely be used to show how active people like Musk and other CEOs are on the social media platform.
Twitter could be using the new product to get people more engaged on the platform and create competition between users to increase their tweeting frequency.
Unfinished Media Editor-in-Chief Damon Beres was part of the new feature on Twitter and shared that he tweets over 3,000 times a month.
“I won’t name the individual, but the highest I’ve seen so far is someone (not a brand!) who would have to tweet more than seventy times every hour to hit their monthly rate,” Beres tweeted.
A 2020 study showed that Musk was one of the most active CEOs on Twitter, ranking third on the list behind President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau for most tweets from global brand CEOs and world leaders with 3,266 tweets in a 12-month period.
A Pew Research Center study in 2019 showed that 10% of Twitter users created 80% of the tweets on the platform.
Twitter ended the most recent quarter with 237.8 million monetizable daily active users.
TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares were up 0.22% to close at $40.98 on Tuesday, versus a 52-week range of $31.30 to $54.57.
Photo: Includes an image from Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr
