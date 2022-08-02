Avis Budget, Zebra Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

- FAT Brands Inc. FATBB fell 30% to $10.50. The company recently posted a Q2 net loss of $8.2 million or $0.50 per share.
- DZS Inc. DZSI fell 23% to $15.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH dipped 16.8% to $65.82 as the company lowered its FY22 guidance.
- TimkenSteel Corporation TMST fell 16.4% to $16.49 after KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE declined 14.6% to $7.34 following Q2 results.
- Titan International, Inc. TWI fell 14.4% to $14.52 following weak quarterly sales.
- Enhabit, Inc. EHAB dropped 13.9% to $15.47. Enhabit reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in net service revenue.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS dropped 13.1% to $29.76 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE fell 11.4% to $43.38 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Woodward, Inc. WWD dipped 10.2% to $94.12 after the company issued FY22 guidance below estimates. The company said its Q3 profitability was impacted by labor and material inflation as well as global supply chain and labor disruption.
- Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP fell 10.2% to $53.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL dipped 10.1% to $3.20. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Tellurian from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $4.5.
- Matson, Inc. MATX fell 9.9% to $82.26 following Q2 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR dropped 9.1% to $164.66. Avis Budget reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA dropped 8.8% to $326.73 after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Encore Wire Corporation WIRE dipped 8.7% to $126.28. Encore Wire recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Arconic Corporation ARNC fell 8.6% to $27.82 as the company lowered its FY22 top-line outlook.
- Sealed Air Corporation SEE fell 8.4% to $56.31 following Q2 results.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC dropped 8.3% to $533.62 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR fell 7.8% to $15.26.
- Kemper Corporation KMPR dropped 7% to $43.10 following Q2 results.
- Waters Corporation WAT fell 5.9% to $343.97 after reporting Q2 results. Waters sees Q3 adjusted. EPS of $2.50-$2.60 versus analysts’ estimates of $2.70,
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.5% to $5.45. Credit Suisse Group recently reported quarterly losses of 62 cents per share.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
