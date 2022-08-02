Blinken Says Vladimir Putin's Forces Are Using Ukraine's Nuclear Plant As Military Base

Vladimir Putin’s Russia rejected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that its forces are using Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) as a military base.

What Happened: Blinken, on late Monday, spoke of fears over a nuclear accident in Ukraine. He told the media at the United Nations that there are “credible reports” that Putin's forces are “using this plant as the equivalent of a human shield, but a nuclear shield in the sense that it’s firing on Ukrainians from around the plant,” CNBC reported.

“And of course, the Ukrainians cannot and will not fire back, lest there be a terrible accident involving a nuclear plant,” he said.

"We strongly reject such allegations. We repeatedly stated that actions of our Armed Forces in no way undermine Ukraine’s nuclear security or impede routine operation of the NPP,” the Russian delegation said in a comment.

"Over the recent months, Ukrainian armed formations held a series of provocations that used UAVs (i.a. those delivered by NATO states) and aimed at sabotaging the normal operation of the NPP, frightening its personnel, undermining security of the power plant, and ultimately, creating a threat of a nuclear disaster," it added.

