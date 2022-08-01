Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'

Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin.

What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.

“The overwhelming majority of the world’s countries do not want to live as if the colonial times are back. The vast majority of states want to be independent, want to rely on their own traditions, to rely on their own history and their old friends,” the ambassador told the South China Morning Post in an interview.

“As far as our image is concerned, we’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, and nothing to regret. To all those with a sense of good and reason, Russia’s image remains snow-white and untouchable for slander and defamation,” he said.

Kudashev said that the West was pushing for a future “under the brand of a rules-based world order,” but ultimately, it was “a remake of the unipolar world where the US dominates everything.”

He also emphasized that Russia’s policies for the Asia-Pacific region were “inclusive and free from confrontation.”

