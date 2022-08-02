ñol

'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended buying Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL.

Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG.

When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they say at the end of the week."

Also Read: Analyst Take: Signs Show Elon Musk Still Interested In Acquiring Twitter

The "Mad Money" host said he needs to do some more work on Boise Cascade Company BCC as the company just reported quarterly earnings.

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

