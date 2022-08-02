'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended buying Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL.

Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG.

When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they say at the end of the week."

The "Mad Money" host said he needs to do some more work on Boise Cascade Company BCC as the company just reported quarterly earnings.

