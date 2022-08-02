Prominent Tesla Supplier CATL Announces Major Management Reshuffle As Co-Founder Quits

Tesla, Inc. TSLA battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited , aka CATL, has reportedly announced a major management overhaul.

The Ningde, China-based electric vehicle battery maker said its Vice Chairman and Deputy General Manager Huang Shilin has resigned, effective Monday, to pursue other business opportunities, Reuters reported, citing a statement filed by the company with the Shezhen stock exchange late Monday.

Shiliin reportedly holds about an 11% stake in CATL.

Related Link: Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Said To Actively Explore Sites For US Manufacturing Plants

CATL also noted that founder, Chairman, and CEO Robin Zeng will take over the role of general manager from Zhou Jia, who has been appointed as vice chairman, the report said.

Zeng and Shilin co-founded CATL in 2011, and the company has since then evolved into a force to reckon with in EV battery manufacturing. The latter’s CATL stake is second only to Zeng’s holding in the company.

Shilin will continue to work toward developing the new energy industry in the future, with potential synergies with CATL, the EV battery giant reportedly said in a statement to Reuters.