A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

New Residential Inv NRZ - P/E: 4.89 NexPoint Real Estate NREF - P/E: 6.06 Nam Tai Property NTP - P/E: 3.4 Alexander's ALX - P/E: 9.81 Apartment Income REIT AIRC - P/E: 9.61

Most recently, New Residential Inv reported earnings per share at $0.37, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 12.12%, which has increased by 2.79% from 9.33% last quarter.

Most recently, NexPoint Real Estate reported earnings per share at $0.56, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.88%, which has increased by 0.1% from 8.78% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Nam Tai Property experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.01 in Q2 and is now $-0.11. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 2.32%.

This quarter, Alexander's experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $4.25 in Q1 and is now $4.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.67%, which has increased by 0.72% from 6.95% last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.66, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.57. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.18%, which has increased by 0.78% from 3.4% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.