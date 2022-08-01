Toyota-Panasonic EV Battery JV To Procure Lithium From ioneer: Reuters

- Toyota Motor Corp's TM joint battery venture with Panasonic Corp PCRFY is set to buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project, Reuters reported.
- The joint venture will utilize the metal procured for electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the U.S.
- The joint venture, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc, announced by Toyota and Panasonic in early 2020, will develop cost-effective batteries that are safe and efficient.
- Under the terms of the deal, ioneer will supply 4,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for five years to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES).
- "Having an agreement with ioneer provides PPES a first step in securing a U.S. supply of lithium," the report quoted PPES President Hiroaki Koda.
- Lithium supplies under the deal is expected to begin in 2025.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $165.38 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
