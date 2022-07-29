$1,000 Bet On Amazon When Cloud Foray Gained Prominence 16 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Now

Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, was hogged some much deserved limelight as the Jeff Bezos-founded tech and retail giant unveiled its second-quarter numbers.
The e-commerce giant’s AWS-origin revenue came in at $19.7 billion versus the $19.56 billion expected by the Street.
Operating income from AWS was reported at $5.7 billion in the period. These numbers assume significance as Andy Jassy, who last year replaced Bezos as CEO, has a AWS pedigree.
See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Shares
The Investment: A significant milestone for AWS was the launch of Simple Storage Solution or S3 — an object storage service. It was launched on March 14, 2006 and is thought to be the company’s first mass-market product.
To many at Amazon, the launch of S3 is the day marked as the birth of AWS itself. Should an investor have taken a shine to Amazon stock and invested $1,000 in the company’s stock when it launched S3 over 16 years ago, here's how much they’d have now:
|Investment
|Date Of Purchase/Listing
|Purchase Amount
|Purchase Price
|Units/Shares Obtained
|Worth If Coins/Shares Return To ATH
|Percentage Change
|Amazon.com, Inc (AMZN)
|March 14, 2006
|$1000
|$1.85
|540.54
|$66,097.30
|6509.73%
Our hypothetical investor would have transformed $1000 into nearly $66,097, a gain of 6509.7% if they banked on Amazon’s cloud foray.
Read Next: Amazon Sued Over Allegations It Failed To Properly Address Death Threats Aimed At Black Workers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.