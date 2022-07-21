ñol

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 11:09 AM | 2 min read

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. FS KKR Capital FSK - P/E: 3.29
  2. Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN - P/E: 7.33
  3. MetLife MET - P/E: 7.95
  4. Golub Capital BDC GBDC - P/E: 8.21
  5. Southern First Bancshares SFST - P/E: 8.41

FS KKR Capital's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.72, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.65. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 12.93%, which has increased by 1.4% from 11.53% last quarter.

Pzena Investment Mgmt's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.16, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.62%, which has decreased by 21.05% from last quarter's yield of 22.67%.

MetLife has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.08, which has decreased by 4.15% compared to Q4, which was 2.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.19%, which has increased by 0.29% from last quarter's yield of 2.9%.

This quarter, Golub Capital BDC experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.31 in Q1 and is now $0.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.94%, which has increased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 7.59%.

Southern First Bancshares has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.98, which has decreased by 34.23% compared to Q4, which was 1.49.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

