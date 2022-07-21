China's Easing Regulatory Relaxations Will Likely Trickle Down Across Tech Companies Including Alibaba - Here's How

- Two Shanghai-listed companies will shortly procure investor orders for their GDRs in Zurich, tapping the Swiss market, Bloomberg reports.
- Building materials manufacturer Keda Industrial Group Co. and Ningbo Shanshan Co., a lithium battery materials maker, aim to open up to investors on July 22.
- Ningbo Shanshan won regulatory approval for raising $700 million - $1 billion via GDR. Keda aimed to procure $200 million - $300 million from the sale.
- Gotion High-Tech Co, a Shenzhen-listed battery maker, aims to raise 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) from a share sale.
- In February, China agreed to allow companies listed on one exchange to offer depository receipts in Switzerland, Germany, and Shenzhen.
- China and U.S. have been in heated exchanges over regulatory norms in their respective countries. U.S. SEC's move to delist companies not compliant with its accounting standards wreaked havoc on the already battered Chinese stocks. However, the U.S. tried to assuage China's concerns.
- Bernstein recently hinted at the possibility of Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA Hong Kong listing as its primary listing with up to $21 billion inflows in its stock and the immediate likeliness of fintech affiliate Ant's initial public offering. Alibaba, one of the Chinese tech giants, serves as a barometer for the country's tech industry.
