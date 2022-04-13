QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SEC Adds Another Chinese Tech Firm To Its Provisional List After Baidu, iQIYI

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 12:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Daqo New Energy Corp DQ acknowledged getting identified by the U.S. SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act on April 12. 
  • Daqo is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry.
  • Such consecutive identification for three years could lead to a company's delisting from the NYSE.
  • Also Read: Baidu, iQIYI Explore Options After US SEC Added Them To Provisional List Pending Audit Review
  • Daqo said its filing of the FY21 Form 20-F pending audit review might have led to the identification.
  • Daqo looked to continued compliance with applicable laws and regulations in China and the U.S.
  • Price Action: DQ shares traded higher by 9.44% at $44.15 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsSECTech