SEC Adds Another Chinese Tech Firm To Its Provisional List After Baidu, iQIYI

- Daqo New Energy Corp DQ acknowledged getting identified by the U.S. SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act on April 12.
- Daqo is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry.
- Such consecutive identification for three years could lead to a company's delisting from the NYSE.
- Daqo said its filing of the FY21 Form 20-F pending audit review might have led to the identification.
- Daqo looked to continued compliance with applicable laws and regulations in China and the U.S.
- Price Action: DQ shares traded higher by 9.44% at $44.15 on the last check Wednesday.
