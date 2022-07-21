ñol

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Might Decline Slightly To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 5:01 AM | 1 min read

The Nasdaq index closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with Tesla, Inc. TSLA reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims have been moving higher in the recent weeks, with claims projected to come in at 240,000 in the July 16 week, down from 244,000 in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After June's reading of minus 3.3, the Philadelphia index is likely to move back over zero to 0.4 in July.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After dropping a sizable 0.4% in both April and May, analysts expect the index declining a further 0.5% in June.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

