AirJapan Picks Sabre's Radixx Portfolio To Support New Business Model

by

Software and technology company Sabre Corp SABR has signed an agreement with All Nippon Airways' (ANA) new airline brand, AirJapan.

has signed an agreement with All Nippon Airways' (ANA) new airline brand, AirJapan. The carrier will use the full suite of Sabre's Radixx products, including the Radixx Res passenger services system (PSS) and mobile check-in capabilities.

The arrangement will support AirJapan's aim of meeting emerging trends for international travel at a competitive price.

Price Action: SABR shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $6.49 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral