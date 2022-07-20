AirJapan Picks Sabre's Radixx Portfolio To Support New Business Model

- Software and technology company Sabre Corp SABR has signed an agreement with All Nippon Airways' (ANA) new airline brand, AirJapan.
- The carrier will use the full suite of Sabre's Radixx products, including the Radixx Res passenger services system (PSS) and mobile check-in capabilities.
- The arrangement will support AirJapan's aim of meeting emerging trends for international travel at a competitive price.
- Price Action: SABR shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $6.49 on the last check Wednesday.
