ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AirJapan Picks Sabre's Radixx Portfolio To Support New Business Model

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 3:00 PM | 27 seconds read
  • Software and technology company Sabre Corp SABR has signed an agreement with All Nippon Airways' (ANA) new airline brand, AirJapan.
  • The carrier will use the full suite of Sabre's Radixx products, including the Radixx Res passenger services system (PSS) and mobile check-in capabilities.
  • The arrangement will support AirJapan's aim of meeting emerging trends for international travel at a competitive price.
  • Price Action: SABR shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $6.49 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral