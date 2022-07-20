Benchmark Initiates Forward Air With Hold Rating

- Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated the coverage of Forward Air Corp FWRD with a Hold rating.
- The analyst believes both the LTL and Intermodal segments are in attractive, growing industries. FWRD has several revenue growth opportunities in 2022, which should drive margin expansion.
- Kuhn states that the company has successfully improved its freight profile over the last several quarters focusing on only high-value, palletized freight, making the network more efficient.
- Related: Raymond James Cuts Forward Air Price Target By 7%
- Kuhn believes the near-term growth drivers should produce better than expected FY22 results.
- Recently the company announced preliminary EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.12, 25% above the mid-point of original guidance.
- The analyst says that the Hold rating reflects caution about the sustainability of some growth and margin trends in 2023.
- Price Action: FWRD shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $95.90 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.