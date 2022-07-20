Benchmark Initiates Forward Air With Hold Rating

by

Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated the coverage of Forward Air Corp FWRD with a Hold rating.

Kuhn states that the company has successfully improved its freight profile over the last several quarters focusing on only high-value, palletized freight, making the network more efficient.

: Raymond James Cuts Forward Air Price Target By 7% Kuhn believes the near-term growth drivers should produce better than expected FY22 results.

Recently the company announced preliminary EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.12, 25% above the mid-point of original guidance.

The analyst says that the Hold rating reflects caution about the sustainability of some growth and margin trends in 2023.

Price Action: FWRD shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $95.90 on the last check Wednesday.

