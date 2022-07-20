Unilever Recalls 553 Cases Of Knorr Soup Mix Citing Undeclared Milk

by

has recalled 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix in the U.S. as it contains milk, which is not mentioned as an ingredient on the label. Persons with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The products bear establishment number P-44055 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were produced on January 19, 2022, and distributed nationally to professional food service distributors and operators between March 15, 2022, and July 12, 2022.

Price Action: UL shares are trading lower by 1.67% at $46.51 on the last check Wednesday.

