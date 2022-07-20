ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Unilever Recalls 553 Cases Of Knorr Soup Mix Citing Undeclared Milk

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Unilever Plc UL has recalled 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix in the U.S. as it contains milk, which is not mentioned as an ingredient on the label. 
  • Persons with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
  • The products bear establishment number P-44055 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
  • The products were produced on January 19, 2022, and distributed nationally to professional food service distributors and operators between March 15, 2022, and July 12, 2022. 
  • Price Action: UL shares are trading lower by 1.67% at $46.51 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsrecallNewsGeneral