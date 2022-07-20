Here's How Wells Fargo Expects Silicon Lab To Fare In Q2

- Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley reiterated an Overweight rating and $170 price target on Silicon Laboratories, Inc SLAB.
- Mobley expected his FY22-FY24 revenue estimates for SLAB to remain primarily unchanged following the 2Q22 results.
- However, he found it possible for SLAB to record a high backlog to decrease modestly Q/Q due to incremental foundry supply exceeding new orders during 2Q22.
- Overall, he believed SLAB's business momentum remained robust.
- However, he also thought that the company saw some pockets of weakness within specific sub-segments of the Home & Life IoT business unit.
- His re-rating factored in potential catalysts, including growth in the IoT business encompassing 40% revenue growth in FY21; 30% growth in FY22 modeled; 20% top-line growth over the LT; $14 billion opportunity pipeline today; Design win growth in ($) at a ~30% CAGR since 2016.
- The rating also factored in significant OM leverage over the LT as IoT sales ramp up.
- He also expected the management to revise LT financial targets upwards at the company's March 1 analyst day.
- The price target reflected the scarcity value of SLAB's IoT assets, the valuation multiples paid for these assets in recent M&A comps, and the premium growth rate for SLAB after the sale.
- Price Action: SLAB shares traded higher by 4.17% at $142.63 on the last check Wednesday.
