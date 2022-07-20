Wells Fargo Sees Tricky Q2 For PayPal Amid Subdued Broader E-Commerce Growth, Inflation; Cuts Price Target By 16%

- Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell cut the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL to $97 from $115 and reiterated an Overweight rating ahead of quarterly results.
- Acknowledging that it's "tough to paint a particularly rosy" near-term fundamental picture when broader e-commerce growth looks subdued, Cantwell noted that his Q2 data is rather unpromising, and inflation looks "higher for longer."
- Cantwell believed PayPal managed to hold onto its 2022 guide and that OVAS revenue can be a source of upside in Q2 and beyond.
- PayPal's increasingly solid financial performance should become more evident beginning in 2H22 after the lapping of eBay, and this should be an excellent 'catalyst' for the shares, he added.
- In the long term, he believed that PayPal could grow EPS by 20%+ on an annual basis as it continued to execute against its sizable opportunities in online and offline commerce, generating strong TPV growth by continuing to focus on driving greater engagement.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 2.75% at $79.86 on the last check Wednesday.
