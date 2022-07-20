eBay Expands Its Authenticity Service To Fine Jewelry

by

eBay Inc EBAY has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to fine jewelry.

has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to fine jewelry. In collaboration with GIA, the Gemological Institute of America, eligible new and pre-owned fine jewelry sold for more than $500 will be available for the service.

As part of the collaboration, GIA experts will perform a multi-point inspection, verifying metal type, purity, and gemstone quality.

The offering will soon expand to include top designer brands like Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman, Cartier, and Tiffany & Co.

With this expansion, eBay's authentication service includes sneakers, watches, handbags, trading cards, and fine jewelry.

Price Action: EBAY shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $46.46 on the last check Wednesday.

