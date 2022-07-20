ñol

eBay Expands Its Authenticity Service To Fine Jewelry

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
  • eBay Inc EBAY has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to fine jewelry.
  • In collaboration with GIA, the Gemological Institute of America, eligible new and pre-owned fine jewelry sold for more than $500 will be available for the service.
  • As part of the collaboration, GIA experts will perform a multi-point inspection, verifying metal type, purity, and gemstone quality.
  • The offering will soon expand to include top designer brands like Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman, Cartier, and Tiffany & Co.
  • With this expansion, eBay's authentication service includes sneakers, watches, handbags, trading cards, and fine jewelry.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $46.46 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

