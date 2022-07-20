Albertsons Recalls Select ReadyMeals Seafood Items Due To Allergens

- Albertsons Companies Inc ACI has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in-store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels.
- The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
- Consumers with certain food allergies or severe sensitivities risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
- There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
- The items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market and Vons.
- Price Action: ACI shares closed higher by 0.68% at $26.50 on Tuesday.
