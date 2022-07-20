Albertsons Recalls Select ReadyMeals Seafood Items Due To Allergens

by

Albertsons Companies Inc ACI has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in-store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels.

The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers with certain food allergies or severe sensitivities risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market and Vons.

Price Action: ACI shares closed higher by 0.68% at $26.50 on Tuesday.

