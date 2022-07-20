ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Albertsons Recalls Select ReadyMeals Seafood Items Due To Allergens

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 5:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Albertsons Companies Inc ACI has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in-store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels.
  • The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
  • Consumers with certain food allergies or severe sensitivities risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
  • There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
  • The items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market and Vons.
  • Price Action: ACI shares closed higher by 0.68% at $26.50 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsrecallNewsGeneral