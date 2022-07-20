Ford, General Motors Rally; Check These Other Big Gainers From Yesterday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 750 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 12.2% to settle at $65.83 on Tuesday. Shares of crypto-related companies traded higher amid strength in cryptocurrencies.

Sea Limited SE gained 8.8% to close at $75.35.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG surged 8.1% to close at $18.00.

Carnival Corporation CCL jumped 7.4% to settle at $10.36.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON gained 7% to close at $58.78.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 5.6% to close at $201.63. Netflix reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS after the closing bell on Tuesday.

General Motors Company GM surged 5.5% to close at $34.40. GM unveiled its new all-electric Chevy Blazer on Monday after previewing the vehicle earlier in the year. The company also announced that it was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a battery electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration.

Ford Motor Company F gained 5.3% to close at $12.59. Ford on Tuesday announced that it will report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on July 27.

Novartis AG NVS rose 4% to close at $86.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.

rose 4% to close at $86.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 3.9% to close at $118.21 amid overall market strength.