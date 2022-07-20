ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

U.S. Existing Home Sales Might Decline To This Rate In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 4:34 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson JNJ reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales have slowed to an annualized rate of 5.41 million in May, with analysts expecting a slight drop to 5.395 million for June.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Over $112 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 4 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets