Mattel, Skydance Media Intend To Develop 'Matchbox' Live-Action Motion Picture

, along with media company Skydance, plans to develop Matchbox, its real-world die-cast toy vehicle line, into a live-action motion picture. The Matchbox brand was invented in 1953 by automotive expert and enthusiast Jack Odell.

For Mattel Films, the project will be led by Vice President Elizabeth Bassin and Creative Executive Andrew Scannell. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance Media.

The screenplay will be written by three-time Black Lister David Coggeshall.

"For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be," said Mattel films executive producer Robbie Brenner.

Price Action: MAT shares closed higher by 4.63% at $22.58 on Tuesday. Photo Via Company

