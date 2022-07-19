Honest Company Shares Soar Following Launch On Walmart

by

Honest Company Inc HNST , known as the go-to clean, conscious lifestyle brand, launched in 2012 by Jessica Alba, has expanded distribution to Walmart Inc WMT .

The brand is now available on Walmart.com and will launch in thousands of Walmart stores in the fall.

Through this launch, Honest Company will expand its reach and accessibility and increase the distribution of its baby and personal care products.

Honest Co's assortment of essential items, including clean conscious diapers, wipes, assorted body care, including an exclusive Comfort Sweet Cream personal care line, and eczema relief products, is now available on Walmart.com.

Price Action: HNST shares are trading higher by 15.53% at $3.72 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

