Read How Barrington Research Previews Chegg's Q2 Results

- Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris reiterated Outperform rating on Chegg Inc CHGG with a price target of $25.
- The analyst said the issues of enrollment, the economy, and inflation have all impacted the industry.
- With higher wages and an increased cost of living, management said more people are shifting their priorities towards earning over learning, resulting in a lower course load.
- The impact of these factors, the analyst believes, has been reflected in the reduced traffic to higher education support services websites.
- The company's forecast for FY22 net revenues stands at $740 million - $770 million.
- While the guidance reduction and sell-off after Q1 results were disappointing, the analyst agrees with management and views the current situation as temporary.
- Price Action: CHGG shares are trading lower by 1.27% at $19.50 on the last check Tuesday.
