Avianca Inks Three-Year Distribution Deal With Sabre

by

Sabre Corp SABR has signed a distribution agreement with Avianca, the flag carrier in Colombia, to help the airline reach new market segments.

has signed a distribution agreement with Avianca, the flag carrier in Colombia, to help the airline reach new market segments. Avianca selected Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) to distribute its flights and services, providing Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies access to relevant content and choices.

Avianca will also distribute its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through the Sabre marketplace.

Sabre is engaged with more than 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content through its GDS.

Price Action: SABR shares are trading higher by 4.85% at $6.27 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral