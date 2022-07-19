Avianca Inks Three-Year Distribution Deal With Sabre

- Sabre Corp SABR has signed a distribution agreement with Avianca, the flag carrier in Colombia, to help the airline reach new market segments.
- Avianca selected Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) to distribute its flights and services, providing Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies access to relevant content and choices.
- Avianca will also distribute its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through the Sabre marketplace.
- Sabre is engaged with more than 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content through its GDS.
- Price Action: SABR shares are trading higher by 4.85% at $6.27 on the last check Tuesday.
