Intel Looks To Boost Prices After TSMC Price Hike

- Intel Corp INTC looks to hike its processor prices, the DigiTimes Asia reports.
- Intel's move may force brand PC vendors to opt for advance purchases.
- In May, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM warned clients for the second time after August against its plans to boost prices, to beat inflation, and honor its expansion plans to counter the global supply crisis.
- Rising production costs put pressure on chipmakers amid demand slowdown for smartphones and personal computers on market uncertainties fueled by inflation, the Ukraine crisis, and COVID-related lockdowns in China.
- Analysts suggested that products relying on semiconductors will likely get expensive as chip foundries brace to increase their prices.
- Products using more advanced chips like GPUs (graphics processing units) and high-end CPUs (central processing units) are likely to go up in price, unlike smartphones which saw reduced demand.
- US's shift of focus from chip funding has further landed the chipmakers like Intel and TSMC in a soup as they had earmarked funds for new plants.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 2% at $39.49 on the last check Tuesday.
