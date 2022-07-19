Read Why Neuronetics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

The FDA has cleared Neuronetics Inc's STIM NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health – to treat anxiety symptoms for adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as anxious depression.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health – to treat anxiety symptoms for adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as anxious depression. NeuroStar is a patient-focused Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, treating over 134,000 patients who completed more than 4.8 million treatment sessions.

The FDA accepted Neuronetics' use of real-world data analyzed from NeuroStar's TrakStar platform in granting clearance for this new indication.

The TrakStar database contains digital data from patients treated with NeuroStar at over 1,000 centers.

The TrakStar results from 664 anxious depression patients demonstrated that 65.5% achieved a clinically meaningful response which exceeded the pre-established overall study success criteria of a minimum 50% response rate and indicated a large treatment effect size of 1.4.

In May, the FDA approved NeuroStar as an adjunct for treating adult patients suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Price Action: STIM shares are up 28.9% at $4.69 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.