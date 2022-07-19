ñol

Read Why Neuronetics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has cleared Neuronetics Inc's STIM NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health – to treat anxiety symptoms for adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as anxious depression.
  • NeuroStar is a patient-focused Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, treating over 134,000 patients who completed more than 4.8 million treatment sessions. 
  • The FDA accepted Neuronetics' use of real-world data analyzed from NeuroStar's TrakStar platform in granting clearance for this new indication. 
  • The TrakStar database contains digital data from patients treated with NeuroStar at over 1,000 centers.
  • The TrakStar results from 664 anxious depression patients demonstrated that 65.5% achieved a clinically meaningful response which exceeded the pre-established overall study success criteria of a minimum 50% response rate and indicated a large treatment effect size of 1.4.
  • In May, the FDA approved NeuroStar as an adjunct for treating adult patients suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).
  • Price Action: STIM shares are up 28.9% at $4.69 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

